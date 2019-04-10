Indian Oil halts fuel supply to Jet Airways over non-payment of dues: source

This is the second time the refiner has halted fuel supplies to crisis-stricken Jet, which is saddled with over $1.2 billion in debt and owes money to banks, aircraft lessors, suppliers, pilots and others.
Refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOCL) has halted the supply of fuel to struggling carrier Jet Airways since Wednesday afternoon over non-payment of dues, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
This is the second time the refiner has halted fuel supplies to crisis-stricken Jet, which is saddled with over $1.2 billion in debt and owes money to banks, aircraft lessors, suppliers, pilots and others.
IOCL and Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
IOC's move builds pressure on Jet, which has been teetering for weeks, as the debt-laden airline has yet to receive a $218 million loan from its lenders, as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.