    Indian Oil expects oil prices to stay over $100/bbl in 2022

    Sandeep Kumar Gupta, director of finance at Indian Oil, also said at an industrial seminar he expects economic damage from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to contribute to a significant global growth slowdown in 2022.

    Reuters
    June 24, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock “Indian Oil Corporation”: 6 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 38. Stock of IOC was newly added by the ICICI Pru Quant, ITI Value, JM Value and LIC MF Infra Fund.

    An Indian Oil finance executive said on Friday he expects oil prices to hold above $100 per barrel for the rest of 2022 amid the Ukraine crisis.

    first published: Jun 24, 2022 10:43 am
