Indian Oil cuts capex to Rs 30,395 crore for FY24

Indian Oil Corporation, the largest state-owned oil refiner in the country, set a capital expenditure target of Rs 30,395 crore for FY24, which is 13.7 percent lower than the amount spent in the previous year, the company told Moneycontrol.

Financing the expenditure will be done through a mix of internal accruals and borrowings.

“This will support the company in implementing its planned investments and projects to drive growth and meet its objectives,” Indian Oil said in an email response to Moneycontrol.

India’s biggest oil marketing company spent Rs 35,205 crore in FY23, which was 123 percent of the allotted target. The company invested Rs 34,388 crore in its own projects and Rs 817 crore in joint ventures and subsidiaries.

During FY24, Indian Oil plans to invest in revamping its naphtha cracker and PX/PTA units at Panipat, north of New Delhi, which would generate additional products such as ethylene glycols and PTA, the company said.

Indian Oil reported a standalone net profit of Rs 8,242 crore in FY23, a decline from Rs 24,184 crore in the previous year, after crude oil prices rose amid geopolitical tensions.

Refining margins

However, the company’s profit climbed 67 percent to Rs 10,058.69 crore in the January-March quarter, helped by better-than-expected gross refining margins (GRM) of $15.28 per barrel and healthy marketing margins.

GRM is the difference between the value of petroleum products produced by an oil refinery and the price of crude oil.

“We expect refining margins to remain strong and, therefore, estimate core GRMs for IOCL at USD 10/10.3 per bbl in FY24/25E,” HDFC Securities said in a report after Indian Oil announced its results on May 16.

Regarding natural gas expansion, the company said it has been given the mandate to achieve over 1.3 million piped natural gas (PNG) connections as part of its minimum work programme in 49 areas, of which 26 have been allocated to the company and 23 to its joint ventures.

The Indian government is pushing to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s energy basket to 15 percent by 2030 from the current 6 percent.

Indian Oil said that within its standalone areas, the focus is on expanding the city gas distribution business in Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Punjab.

In Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, the company has started compressed natural gas business. It expects to start the CNG business in West Bengal and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the near future.

Indian Oil shares have gained over 21 percent in the past one year.