Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian Oil Corp's VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Sources

The full loaded vessel was heading to Paradip in eastern India from Mina Al Ahmandi in Kuwait, Refinitiv's ship tracking data shows.

A very large crude carrier New Diamond, chartered by India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp, caught fire in the morning off Colombo, sources with knowledge about the matter told Reuters.

No immediate comment was available from IOC.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 11:48 am

