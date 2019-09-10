Indian Oil Corp's Gujarat refinery ready to make IMO 2020 fuels by October: Executive

IOC's Haldia refinery will start in December to produce 300,000 tonnes per year of marine fuels that meet the new low-sulphur specifications, Vaidya said during a speech at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference.
Indian Oil Corp's Gujarat oil refinery will be ready to produce 700,000 tonnes per year of low-sulphur marine fuel starting in October, the company's Director for Refineries S.M. Vaidya said on Tuesday.
India's marine fuel demand is about 1 million tonnes per year, he said.
Vaidya also forecast that India will add 190 million tonnes per year of refining capacity over the next 11 years.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 11:28 am