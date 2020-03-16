App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Oil Corporation raises Rs 2,995 cr debt to meet capex

The company "issued 29,950 unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 2,995 crore on a private placement basis on March 6, 2020, to meet its capex (capital expenditure) requirement," it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on March 16 said that it has raised Rs 2,995 crore through a privately placed debenture issue to fund its capital expenditure requirements.

The company "issued 29,950 unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 2,995 crore on a private placement basis on March 6, 2020, to meet its capex (capital expenditure) requirement," it said in a regulatory filing.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 04:50 pm

