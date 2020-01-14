Indian Oil Corp seeks six LNG cargoes for April-Dec delivery: Sources

The refiner was seeking the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, one of the sources said.
Indian Oil Corp is seeking 6 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over April to December, two industry sources said on Tuesday.
Indian Oil Corp is seeking 6 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over April to December, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The refiner was seeking the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, one of the sources said.Offers are due by January 15, a second source added.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 08:25 am