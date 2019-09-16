Indian Oil Corp seeks LNG cargo for second half of October delivery

The cargo is sought for delivery at the Ennore terminal on India's east coast.
Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in the second half of October, two industry sources said on September 16.
The cargo is sought for delivery at the Ennore terminal on India's east coast.
The tender closes on September 19, the sources said.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 09:30 pm