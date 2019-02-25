Indian Oil Corp seeks LNG cargo for April delivery: Sources

The company is seeking the cargo for delivery into the port of Dahej on April 20, one of the sources said.
Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in April, two industry sources said on Monday.
The company is seeking the cargo for delivery into the port of Dahej on April 20, one of the sources said.
The tender closes on March 27 and is valid for a day, the source added.
Energy companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 01:32 pm