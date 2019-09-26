Indian Oil Corp examines impact of US sanctions on Cosco-linked ship charter

These included two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries, Cosco Shipping Tanker Dalian and Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman and Ship Management Co.
Indian Oil Corp is examining the impact of US sanctions on its chartering of a crude carrier owned by a subsidiary of China's Cosco Shipping Corporation.
"The matter is being examined," IOC said in response to a Reuters email seeking comment after the US Treasury Department on September 25 imposed sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities it said had violated Washington's unilateral curbs on Tehran.These included two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries, Cosco Shipping Tanker Dalian and Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman and Ship Management Co.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 04:54 pm