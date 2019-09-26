App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian Oil Corp examines impact of US sanctions on Cosco-linked ship charter

These included two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries, Cosco Shipping Tanker Dalian and Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman and Ship Management Co.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian Oil Corp is examining the impact of US sanctions on its chartering of a crude carrier owned by a subsidiary of China's Cosco Shipping Corporation.

"The matter is being examined," IOC said in response to a Reuters email seeking comment after the US Treasury Department on September 25 imposed sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities it said had violated Washington's unilateral curbs on Tehran.



First Published on Sep 26, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #IOC #world

