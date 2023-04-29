 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian oil companies await $300-$400 million dividends from Russia amidst sanctions

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 29, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

Indian companies including ONGC, Oil India, BPCL and Indian Oil have stakes in Russian oil and gas projects.

Indian oil companies are yet to receive dividends worth $300 million to $400 million from Russia since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, a senior petroleum ministry official said.

Indian companies including ONGC, Oil India, BPCL and Indian Oil have stakes in Russian oil and gas projects for which they have not received dividends due to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The government is negotiating a way to resolve the issue, the official said.

The issue in payments of dividend to Indian companies arises due to the unavailability of banking channels after Russia was removed from the SWIFT global payment system by the US.