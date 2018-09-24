Indian Oil Chairman says refiners are considering using crude inventories to cut imports

Indian refiners are considering using their oil inventories to cut import costs as global oil prices have risen to about $80 a barrel and the Indian rupee has plunged, said the chairman of the nation's top oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp.

Sanjiv Singh, who was present at a September 15 meeting of Indian oil refiners where the inventory plan was discussed, said the companies are also looking at ways to widen their crude slate and crude sources to cut imports.