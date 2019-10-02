App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Oil aims at plastic neutrality, uses single-use plastic waste to build road

The road laid out has the maximum percentage of waste plastic used for paving bituminous roads in India

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Representative Image
Representative Image

In an effort to effectively utilise single-use plastic waste, the Indian Oil Research and Development Centre has constructed a 0.85 km of road with different concentrations of plastic waste at Faridabad.

Around 16 million tonnes of waste plastic from single-use carry bags and packaging film waste were used for the construction. The road laid out has the maximum percentage of waste plastic used for paving bituminous roads in India.

According to the R&D Centre, waste plastic roads have advantages of higher strength, increased durability, lesser rainwater seepage and lesser potholes.

Close

"While there have been previous efforts, the concentration of plastic was only 0.8 percent. The bituminous road laid by Indian Oil has a concentration of up to 3 percent of single-use plastic," said Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director, R&D Centre, Indian Oil.

related news

Using single-use plastic would also help reduce the cost of road construction by Rs 2 lakh for each kilometre of road constructed, Rajkumar added.

To develop a sustainable business model, Indian Oil also released a National Expression of Interest (EoI) on October 2. This will asses the market viability and willingness of aggregators to supply different types of waste plastics on a consistent basis.

Among other efforts to achieve plastic neutrality, the R&D Centre designed a special grade of bitumen CRMB55 using 2 percent of single-use waste plastic. The centre flagged off the first supply of CRMB55 from Panipat.

The R&D Center is also working on generating BS-VI compliant fuel from plastic, which it plans to launch by April 2020.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 2, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #India #plastic #roads #single-use plastic

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.