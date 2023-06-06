English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian Navy's torpedo successfully engages underwater target

    In a brief statement, the Indian Navy said on Tuesday that the torpedo's engagement of the target reflected its commitment to "future-proof combat readiness" through self-reliance.

    PTI
    June 06, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    An indigenously developed heavy-weight torpedo of the Indian Navy successfully engaged an underwater target that was described by the force as a "significant milestone".

    In a brief statement, the Indian Navy said on Tuesday that the torpedo's engagement of the target reflected its commitment to "future-proof combat readiness" through self-reliance.

    "Successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed heavyweight torpedo is a significant milestone in Indian Navy's and the Defence Research and Development Organisation's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain," it said.

    "This showcases our commitment to future-proof combat readiness through Aatma Nirbharta (self-reliance)," the Navy said.

    In the last few years, the Navy has been focusing on bolstering its combat readiness, especially in the Indian Ocean in view of Chinese Navy's growing forays into the region.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Navy #submarine #Testing #torpedo #underwater target
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 06:13 pm