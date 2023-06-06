Indian market way too concentrated; participants slowly warming up to Sensex: BSE MD

BSE Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundararaman Ramamurthy spoke about the concentration risk in the Indian market and the steps the BSE is taking to improve its market share.

Just when the BSE appeared to be getting its act together on reviving the derivatives segment, rival NSE rained on its parade by shifting the expiry of the Bank Nifty contracts to Friday. This is bound to affect market appetite for the weekly options in BSE’s Sensex and Bankex contracts, which also have Friday expiries.

In an in-person interview with Moneycontrol, BSE Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundararaman Ramamurthy spoke about the concentration risk in the Indian market and the steps the BSE is taking to improve its market share. Edited excerpts:

How do you respond to the latest move by NSE to shift the expiry of the Bank Nifty to Friday? Clearly, that is going to hurt volumes of BSE’s newly-launched weekly options.

I have nothing to say. It is their decision. I can only do what I have to do to make my product succeed.

What made you take up this job, considering that none of your predecessors has been able to make a difference to the fortunes of the exchange despite their best efforts?

When I left NSE in 2014 after a long stint, I never thought I would return to the capital markets. I spent around eight-and-a-half years at Bank of America after NSE. The main reason for my taking up this role is to bring vibrancy to the capital market. I am concerned about the manner in which the market has developed over the last eight years or so since I left NSE. NSE had a 75 percent share in the cash market, which has now increased to 93 percent, it is a near monopoly in equity derivatives and currency options. When you say you are number five or six in terms of market capitalisation…this and that… you are the largest in terms of the number of trades…you put it in WFE and all other forums, but what does it mean really? It is all concentrated in a single venue, in a single segment called equity derivatives, in a single product called index options and in two-and-a-quarter indices...Nifty, Bank Nifty and now to some extent Fin Nifty. With the level of cyber threat and technological glitches today, is this kind of concentration good for the market…considering that there is more growth to come? If somebody wants to hit India, what does that person have to do? Just hit NSE. Secondly, with this kind of concentration, the first thing that takes a hit is corporate governance. That needs no elaboration. All things considered, I saw this job as a God-given opportunity. I have nothing to lose. I have had a successful career. So the fear of career failure or monetary failure is not what is driving me, it is a chance for me to make a difference to the Indian markets in whatever way I can.

What are the steps you have taken to revive transaction volumes on the exchange, and what have been the response so far?

Till March, stocks up to a price of Rs 15 had a tick size of 1 paise. We increased the threshold to Rs 100, meaning stocks with a price up to Rs 100 would have a tick size of 1 paise. This has brought in a greater amount of liquidity in these stocks. Fifty-two percent of the volumes in these stocks are delivery-based. These stocks are mainly bought by retail investors. Also, the impact cost for these stocks is lower than that on other exchanges. We have gained market share in these stocks, as measured by trading volumes, to 12 percent from 9 percent.

We are also trying to engage with institutions… currently, only 4 percent of institutional volumes come to the BSE. Institutions, by nature, do not place market orders, they place limit orders. If they're placing limit orders they should not be worried about the exchange on which the trades get executed. It is in the national interest that the BSE should sustain to address the concentration risk and bring vibrancy to the market. Consciously, they should start diverting some of the volumes to the BSE. It's no loss for them because they are placing limit orders and not market orders.

Even if they place limit orders, there still needs to be liquidity for the orders to get executed. How do you address that?

If there is an order flow, counter orders can come. The other way to say this is that only if there are counter orders will I put orders. That can lead to a chicken and egg situation. There are different kinds of market players. Some of them are just watching the screen for opportunities. If you come across large orders or large orders sliced into smaller orders, not too small orders immediately, their algos start working and they start putting in counter orders to match. It is not as though if the orders are put, they don’t get matched at all. The BSE is not so illiquid that even for well-traded stocks there are no matching orders. A limit price order, distributed among BSE orders, with specific instructions to place it on the BSE…and the institutions should not sit on the head of the brokers saying I gave it (the order) to you five minutes back, tell me, has it been executed or not? If they give them some time, the order will get filled. Over time, the market will realise that institutions are diverting some amount of their flows to the BSE. Then they will automatically come and stand. Then liquidity won’t be an issue. If the largest domestic institution says that it will keep increasing its share of volumes on the BSE by 2 percent till it hits 20 percent, a lot more brokers will queue up on the BSE just to check whether any institutional orders are coming.

It won’t happen overnight. But we will keep engaging with the institutions.

What about foreign institutional investors (FIIs)? How do you get them to trade on your platform?

Today, FIIs do block deals on the BSE, but their regular trades are done on the NSE. Some of the brokers say they are exchange-agnostic, but they would like to make changes to the contract notes such that a single VWAP (volume weighted average price) across exchanges for security, for an order, for an FPI, for a day can be generated. FPIs are exchange-agnostic, but they require a single contract specifying the VWAP at the end of the day for the shares they have bought or sold. If the trades are done on two exchanges, prices on the two exchanges should be taken, and a single VWAP arrived at and given to the FPI. Currently, most brokers are using a single VWAP for one exchange because by default almost all the deals are done on a single exchange (NSE). Their VWAP computation does not take the feeds from both exchanges and compute a single VWAP. Unless they do that the FPI will be getting two different VWAPs for the same security for the same day for the same order placed with a single broker. The brokers have understood the issue, the custodians have understood it, and the clients (FPIs) are also fine with it. All parties concerned are working on it because they also understand it is better to have multiple exchanges. A lot of effort has gone into engaging with institutional participants, and I am hopeful that at some point in time, this will fructify.

You said the exchange has done Rs 70,000 crore of turnover in the derivatives segment last week, but that is still notional value, right? The premium turnover would be much lower.

On the equities derivatives front we have started with the relaunch of the Sensex and Bankex derivatives, we are focusing more on the Sensex contracts, and we are finding some traction. The market is slowly warming up to the Sensex as a product. We can see that from the spike in trading volumes over the last three expiries. The premium turnover may not be huge…granted, but the number of contracts traded…over one million, and the open interest…over a lakh contracts show that the market is interested.

When we started off a few months back, we found that only two software vendors were offering front-end support for trading in BSE derivatives—Greeksoft and Refinitive. Many of the brokers have KYC facilities for clients only for NSE and not BSE. But today, at least a dozen software vendors are providing support. Three are yet to provide support—TCS, ODIN and Rupee Seed. We have requested them and are hopeful that they too will join in.

We are offering colocation services at a fraction of (the price offered by) NSE. We have started talking about it with market participants. We have started seeing demand for our COLO spaces. People are now coming to us for approvals for algo trading because the front-ends are now getting enabled.

You scrapped the incentives given to trading members to boost liquidity in the derivatives segment from April. The NSE is indirectly giving rebates to boost volumes in its options segment. How do you expect BSE’s volumes to pick up if you do not give incentives to its members?

The liquidity enhancement incentive scheme (LEIS) is one of the ways to enhance liquidity. I don’t want to go into the merits or demerits of it. All I can say is that it has not resulted in sustainable liquidity in the derivatives segment for the BSE. There are other ways to enhance liquidity. In Sensex, we provide a complimentary product (to Nifty) which can be traded with an existing product. We provide an ecosystem where new products can be introduced, we provide an ecosystem where capital utilisation could be better. We provide an ecosystem where the product is self-sufficient to provide some money. That is what I am offering.

When a new product is launched, there are typically three types of players. The first type is those who have been waiting for such a product and are well-prepared to move in quickly. Before relaunching the Sensex (contracts), I spoke to around 300 brokers. The response from 150 of them was very encouraging, and many of them have already started trading. The second type is the players who are convinced that the product is good but have to make arrangements to start trading in it. The third is the wait-and-watch players. These also happen to be the big players. They will wait for a few weeks or months to see how things are playing out. And when the volumes pick up, they will jump in, and that is what will make a difference to liquidity. We are working with all of them. I am confident that I have crossed the first stage.