App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 10:02 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Indian market unlikely to see fresh highs till elections, says IIFL's Ayon Mukhopadhyay

Mukhopadhyay, Director-UK & Europe at IIFL, shared his reading and outlook on markets, specific stocks and sectors.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ayon Mukhopadhyay Director-UK & Europe at IIFL, shared his reading and outlook on markets, specific stocks and sectors.

"This is an election year, so till the elections, I do not think we can be so positive or so sanguine on the Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) coming in with a bang," said Mukhopadhyay.

Given where the valuations are right now, at least with FII flows markets reaching fresh highs till the elections are out of the way, he said.

"Historically during elections, we have seen that till the event is out of the way, I do not see FIIs coming in with a big bang," he said. "If the elections do favour the results that the FIIs are hoping for and if things pan out positively on other macro terms, I think we could see the return of FIIs because a lot of other things are turning to be positive."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Source: CNBC TV 18
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 09:59 pm

tags #Business #IIFL #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.