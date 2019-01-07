Indian market unlikely to see fresh highs till elections, says IIFL's Ayon Mukhopadhyay

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ayon Mukhopadhyay Director-UK & Europe at IIFL, shared his reading and outlook on markets, specific stocks and sectors.

"This is an election year, so till the elections, I do not think we can be so positive or so sanguine on the Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) coming in with a bang," said Mukhopadhyay.

Given where the valuations are right now, at least with FII flows markets reaching fresh highs till the elections are out of the way, he said.

"Historically during elections, we have seen that till the event is out of the way, I do not see FIIs coming in with a big bang," he said. "If the elections do favour the results that the FIIs are hoping for and if things pan out positively on other macro terms, I think we could see the return of FIIs because a lot of other things are turning to be positive."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.