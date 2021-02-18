Indian IT sector can double growth over next 5 years as global enterprises spend more on tech

Employees walk in a forecourt at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. Infosys Ltd, the company that symbolised India's rise as an outsourcing powerhouse but has struggled this year, will have to wait longer than expected for returns from a remodelled strategy, according to S.D. Shibulal, the company's chief executive officer. Picture taken September 4, 2012. To match Interview INDIA-INFOSYS/ REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS) - RTR37L4F

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian IT industry could double growth in the next 4-5 years driven by digital and increased investment in technology by enterprises, IT executives said.

Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2021 on Thursday, C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Tech said, “If you look at all the projections, you are looking at $1 trillion of incremental spend in the next 4-5 years.”

“I think as an industry we should get 20 percent share, which means $200 billion dollar growth over the next 4-5 years. It could potentially double the industry,” he added.

This growth will come from the investments enterprises across the world are making in technology to drive growth and business outcomes. Thierry Delaporte, CEO, Wipro, explained that while large enterprises are cutting down cost in certain areas, tech is one areas where spending has not reduced.

“One area they are not reducing the cost is on technology,” Delaporte said. “The potential is enormous,” he added. The challenge however is how much will the industry be able to leverage the potential. “We will need to invest in reskilling,” he said.

Reskilling is obviously one of the key focus areas for the companies, given that for the IT industry people are a key differentiator.

According to the executives, though a lot is happening in this space, more needs to be done here and on scale. As Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys pointed out skill and training people is key to project execution.

As much as skilling is important so is diversity of talent in the workplace. “We are not talking just about gender diversity but also ethnic and demographic diversity,” Vijayakumar said.

For an organisation to be truly global, executives said companies should have a significant presence across geographies and also have local talent. Parekh said that it is important as large global enterprises are looking at delivery capabilities in multiple geographies.

Explains Vijayakumar: “IT companies has presence in over 80 countries but are dominant in only few. You also need to build local talent.”

According to Delaporte, this diversity is essential to drive creativity in an organisation. “It is not just about technology, but also about creativity on what can we do in cloud, say, by combining Internet of Things and 5G.”

On the key growth drivers, executives agree that products and platforms are important for scalability. “Products is the most attractive profit pool in the global technology sector today and we as an industry need to focus on that,” Vijayakumar said.

Infosys’ Parekh said that for the company products and platforms are absolute growth area.