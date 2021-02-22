MARKET NEWS

Indian IT may have competitive advantage with hybrid working model: Azim Premji

This model will drive inclusive growth and better participation from all parts of the country and a greater number of women who will need flexibility to work from home, as per Azim Premji.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
 
 
Permanent hybrid model, where people work from offices and home, will have huge competitive advantage as it can bring more women in the workforce, said Wipro founder Azim Premji in a recent event.

Speaking at a session organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on February 21, Premji said, “The government has been very proactive in relaxing Other Service Provider norms and SEZ that key to sustenance of industry where permanent hybrid model will have a huge competitive advantage.”

Premji further explained that the model would drive inclusive growth and better participation from all parts of the country and a greater number of women who would need flexibility to work from home.

“We have to work together so we can figure out optimal level so we can strengthen India at a skill level in the world,” he added.

Currently more than 90 percent of the population continues to work from home even at the end of the pandemic.

Talking about the IT sector growth amid the pandemic, Premji said that while the India IT is expected to grow at 2.3 percent and add $4 billion revenue to its exports at the end of March 31, 2021, India’s growth will decline by 7 percent in the same period.

“If there is any doubt, 2020 showed us how fundamental tech has become. Tech has played an important role in ensuring the government social schemes reach the mass population availability of tier 2 infrastructure in cities have helped many businesses thrive,” he said.

According to him, continued progressive policies of the government will help the sector grow.
TAGS: #Azim Premji #work from home
first published: Feb 22, 2021 11:54 am

