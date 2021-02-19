Indian IT industry body NASSCOM says US immigration bill helpful for tech firms and workers

The Joe Biden administration is gearing up to make it easier for graduates of US universities with degrees in STEM subjects to stay in the US. (Image: Reuters)

IT industry body NASSCOM has welcomed the US immigration bill introduced in the Congress on February 18, which it said would help skilled immigrants, but it has raised concerns about the provision to give priority to high-wage earners among visa applicants.

The bill was introduced in the Senate and House of Representatives Senator Bob Menendez and Representative Linda Sanchez respectively. It was one of the most anticipated bills since Joe Biden replaced Donal Trump as the president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

It aims to eliminate visa backlogs for employment-based green cards and increase green card country cap from 7 percent to 20 percent, benefiting numerous Indians. It also provides for automatic renewal of visa due to long processing delays and helps dependents of H-1B workers in the US.

There are about 10 lakh Indians waiting to get the green card, of which 8 lakh are in the employment-based green card category.

In a statement, NASSCOM said it appreciated the recognition of the importance of immigrants in the US and the role of highly skilled foreign nationals in advancing innovation across virtually every sector of the US economy.

“In general, the employment-based immigrant and non-immigrant provisions of the bill are very positive and could bring much-needed relief and greater certainty to the process for many individuals and their sponsors," the statement noted.

The bill would finally lift the per-country cap on employment-based immigration, raise the number of immigrant visas, and provide statutory work authorization for H-4 spouses and dependent children of certain H-1B visa holders.

While the bill will undergo changes during the hearings in the Congress, provisions that allow the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor to prioritise petitions based on higher wages is a concern, it said. “A process that, if implemented incorrectly, could potentially do harm to the US interests at home and abroad,” NASSCOM said.

For example, it could preclude lower-cost regions from being able to obtain the skilled workers they need, universities and companies developing vaccines from getting the researchers and medical staff they need, and prevent start-ups and certain sectors of the tech industry from getting the talent they need.

“This would virtually allow the government to pick winners and losers without possibly considering the potential impact and harm done to the country as a whole and rural and traditionally under-served areas of the US economy in specific,” it said.

“NASSCOM welcomes the chance to engage with Members of Congress and Administration on this bill and other measures to ensure the views of the industry are considered,” it said.