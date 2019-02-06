App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian IT firms fret as global banks insource core projects to their tech arms

There have been instances of withdrawal of contracts from Indian IT providers by large global banks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian technology divisions of global banks such as Citigroup, Goldman, and Wells Fargo, have witnessed a growth of 20% in their revenue in 2018, as most of their parent companies focused on shifting work in-house, according to Economic Times. There is also a steep increase in their headcounts.

UBS’ tech division grew by about 63% and the Fidelity’s tech arm saw a rise of 9% in revenue, based on the regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Owing to the increasing trend of insourcing, many Indian IT companies struggled to grow their banking and fiancé sector revenue, the report adds.  There have been instances of withdrawal of contracts from Indian IT providers. UBS, for instance, has withdrawn contracts from its Indian IT providers such as Cognizant.

Even European banks too seem to be following the same suit with Barclays and Societe Generale reporting a12% and 23% jump in revenue respectively at their India technology arms.

The prime reason behind the trend, say experts, is the rise of digital offerings due to which financial firms have started focusing on building their core digital capabilities in-house. Many Indian IT firms are thus left with plateaued growth or loss of business from the banking and financial sector, which is considered to be the largest market for them.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:10 pm

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.