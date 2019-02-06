Indian IT firms fret as global banks insource core projects to their tech arms

Indian technology divisions of global banks such as Citigroup, Goldman, and Wells Fargo, have witnessed a growth of 20% in their revenue in 2018, as most of their parent companies focused on shifting work in-house, according to Economic Times. There is also a steep increase in their headcounts.

UBS’ tech division grew by about 63% and the Fidelity’s tech arm saw a rise of 9% in revenue, based on the regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Owing to the increasing trend of insourcing, many Indian IT companies struggled to grow their banking and fiancé sector revenue, the report adds. There have been instances of withdrawal of contracts from Indian IT providers. UBS, for instance, has withdrawn contracts from its Indian IT providers such as Cognizant.

Even European banks too seem to be following the same suit with Barclays and Societe Generale reporting a12% and 23% jump in revenue respectively at their India technology arms.

The prime reason behind the trend, say experts, is the rise of digital offerings due to which financial firms have started focusing on building their core digital capabilities in-house. Many Indian IT firms are thus left with plateaued growth or loss of business from the banking and financial sector, which is considered to be the largest market for them.