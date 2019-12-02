Indian internet industry set to be worth around $160 billion by 2025: Report

India's internet businesses will be worth $160 billion (around Rs 11,47,208 lakh crore) by the year 2025, according to a report in Business Insider.

As per a Goldman Sachs report cited by the publication, it means that the industry is set to grow up to three times its current value.

Hence, the Indian internet industry could be the next big thing for investors looking to put their money as the decade comes to a close.

In order to make the best out of this predicted growth in the internet industry, they will have to start investing right away, which would in turn mean that the year 2020 would see a greater number of investors in the sector.

There has been a massive rise in active internet users in India with reports earlier this year stating that the country is home to the second largest internet user base globally, coming only after China. As of 2018, the number of online shoppers from India's Tier 2 and plus cities grew over three times faster than its metros, as per a RedSeer report.