you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian insurance companies not covering storage of Iranian oil: IOC official

"Insurance companies are providing for asset cover but are not covering the crude kept in storage," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian insurers are not offering coverage policies for storage of Iranian oil, an Indian Oil Corp Ltd official said, owing to impending US sanctions on import of crude from Iran, which are expected to kick in on November 4.

"Insurance companies are providing for asset cover but are not covering the crude kept in storage," the official said on condition of anonymity.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Indian Oil Corp #insurance companies #Iranian oil

