you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Hume Pipe bags Rs 235 crore order from Uttar Pradesh govt

In a regulatory filing the manufacturer of hume pipes and allied products said that the company has received the Letter of Award from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for the said order.

PTI

Concrete pipe manufacturing company Indian Hume Pipe on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 234.91 crore from the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a regulatory filing the manufacturer of hume pipes and allied products said that the company has received the Letter of Award from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for the said order.

Under the project, the company will provide water supply scheme to groups of villages in Kuraicha, District - Jhansi and relevant works including commissioning, operation and maintenance for 10 years, the filing added.

The project is to be completed within two years.

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe were trading at Rs 162 a piece, up 4.65 percent in morning trade on BSE.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Business #Companies

COVID-19 impact | Low policy interest rates and 8.5-9% yield may drive demand for Grade A commercial assets

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 3.80 lakh, 53.79% patients have recovered

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

