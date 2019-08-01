Indian households going back to safe bank deposits despite lower returns: Report

A larger number of Indian savers are placing their money with bank deposits following a freeze on investment withdrawals, reports The Economic Times.

Since the beginning of the non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) crisis, which began after a series of loan defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in September 2018, annual deposits growth rose to 10.3 percent by the end of June, up from 8.1 percent since September last year.

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the policy rate by 75 bps during the period, debt-oriented mutual fund schemes are supposed to become more attractive for investors in theory.

Yet, the share of assets in debt-oriented mutual funds fell to 28 percent, down from 31 percent. This could be attributed to savers looking for a safer option to invest in after the poor performance of debt funds amid loan defaults by the NBFC .

Following the September 2018 crisis, mutual funds, which have heavily funded NBFCs, saw a sharp erosion in their net asset value (NAVs) of their schemes, thereby leading to loss of faith from investors.

“For households, it is a very desperate situation as they have to park their savings in ‘safer’ bank deposits despite falling returns,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings told the paper.

Bank deposits rose Rs 11.8 lakh crore in absolute terms between September 2018 and June 2019. “Such a surge in savings at lower returns could be counter-productive as people depending on interest income get less to spend,” Sabnavis told ET. Corporate deposits are another option where savers are parking their money, where the returns although higher than bank deposits, the instruments come with higher risks due to absence of any protection on such schemes.

However, another report by the daily stated that mutual funds are a hit among millennial investors. Around 16 lakh new mutual fund investors were millennials falling in the age bracket of 20 years and 35 years according to data from CAMS.