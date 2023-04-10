English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian Hotels Company well poised to achieve vision of 300 hotels by 2025, says company

    Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said it accelerated portfolio expansion in FY 2022-23 which ended in March, with the signing of 36 new hotels and the opening of 16 new hotels, in the past year.

    PTI
    April 10, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST
    According to IHCL, with eight new hotel signings, the iconic brand Taj is slated to reach the 100-hotel milestone from 98 hotels currently.

    According to IHCL, with eight new hotel signings, the iconic brand Taj is slated to reach the 100-hotel milestone from 98 hotels currently.

    India's largest hospitality company Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Monday said it is well poised to achieve its vision of 300 hotels by 2025, from the current portfolio of 260 hotels.

    Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said it accelerated portfolio expansion in FY 2022-23 which ended in March, with the signing of 36 new hotels and the opening of 16 new hotels, in the past year. The current pipeline stands at 73 hotels.

    "With its current portfolio of 260 hotels, IHCL remains well poised to achieve its vision of 300 hotels by 2025," the company stated.

    According to IHCL, with eight new hotel signings, the iconic brand Taj is slated to reach the 100-hotel milestone from 98 hotels currently. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, stated, "IHCL has witnessed a tremendous year of growth with unprecedented momentum of portfolio expansion. We signed a record 36 hotels in this financial year taking our portfolio to 260 properties.

    "With this growth our managed hotels have now reached a share of 50 per cent from 32 per cent five years ago, resulting in a balanced portfolio mix. This was supported by a fast-paced opening of 16 new hotels".

    PTI
    Tags: #hotels business #Indian Hotels Company
    first published: Apr 10, 2023 05:39 pm