you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Hotels Company to raise funds up to Rs 750 crore

The company, however, did not disclose how it intends to use the funds it seeks to raise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches.

The board at its meeting "approved raising of long term funds not exceeding Rs 750 crore by way of external commercial borrowings, foreign currency borrowings, non-convertible debentures, term loans or through any other debt instrument in one or more tranches," IHCL said in a filing to the BSE.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd were trading at Rs 77.80 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.32 per cent over previous close.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Business #Indian Hotels Company Ltd #Market news

