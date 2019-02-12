Indian Hotels Co Q3 net profit jumps 51% to Rs 170 cr

Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company on Tuesday reported a 50.99 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 170.03 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.61 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,323.45 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,197.26 crore for the same period a year ago.

Commenting on the results, IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said: "The company delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of this current fiscal. We saw double digit growth in revenues, robust increase in EBITDA margins of 150 bps and a PAT growth of 50 percent".

IHCL currently operates 178 hotels, including 30 under development globally across 4 continents, 12 countries and in over 80 locations.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd closed at Rs 135.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.22 percent from its previous close.