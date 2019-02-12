Present
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Hotels Co Q3 net profit jumps 51% to Rs 170 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.61 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company on Tuesday reported a 50.99 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 170.03 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,323.45 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,197.26 crore for the same period a year ago.

Commenting on the results, IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said: "The company delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of this current fiscal. We saw double digit growth in revenues, robust increase in EBITDA margins of 150 bps and a PAT growth of 50 percent".

IHCL currently operates 178 hotels, including 30 under development globally across 4 continents, 12 countries and in over 80 locations.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd closed at Rs 135.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.22 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Business #Indian Hotels Company #Market news #Results

