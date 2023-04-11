 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buzz of financial bids for SCI in May, share prices surge

Apr 11, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

This particular move has come in after multiple years of delay in the sale of the state run company, Reuters reported.

State-owned Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) shares rose 5 percent to Rs 85.17 after the Indian government was reported to be planning to invite financial bids for the privatisation of the company next month after years of delay. The development was reported to Reuters by two government officials.

The government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2019, announced certain plans for privatisation of a number of state-run companies, including selling its stake in SC. This process had been stalled due to regulatory delays.

The Shipping Corps of India, which engages in operation of bulk carriers as well as crude oil tanker had to separate its non-core assets prior to the government selling off its 63.75 percent stake.