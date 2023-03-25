 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government hasn’t intervened in Adani crisis, says Sanjeev Sanyal

Bloomberg
Mar 25, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

The administration of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller that caused a rout in the company’s shares, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic adviser to the premier.

The “government has not intervened anywhere,” Sanyal, a member of prime minister’s economic advisory council, said in an interview in New York. “Nobody’s having to rescue anyone in our system.”

Exposures to Adani group companies from the State Bank of India, the country’s largest financier and the Life Insurance Corp., the country’s biggest life insurer, are very small, said Sanyal, adding that no company is under any financial stress.

Shares in Adani group comapanies slumped following Hindenburg Research’s Jan. 24 report alleging fraud and market manipulation. The group, controlled by one of Asia’s richest businessmen, Gautam Adani, has denied the allegations. The selloff wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.