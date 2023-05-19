Indian gas companies report lower numbers amid high natural gas prices

High natural gas prices owing to supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war hit the performance of Indian gas companies in the fourth quarter of FY23.

GAIL (India), Petronet LNG, Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat Gas reported a decline in net profit in the quarter ended March 31 on account of high natural gas prices.

LNG, or Liquefied Natural Gas, prices rose to record levels of $45 per mmBtu (million metric British thermal unit) last year. They recently slumped to $10- $12 amid milder temperatures recorded in Europe in the winter.

Gas importers

India's largest gas importer, GAIL, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 603.52 crore in the fourth quarter, a decline of 78 percent from the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year. Similarly, for the full year 2022-23, the company’s standalone net profit stood at Rs 5,301.51 crore, significantly lower than Rs 10,363.97 crore in the previous year.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, said the decline in profit was due to high natural gas prices resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war and supply disruptions from Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore.

Similarly, state-owned Petronet LNG missed analysts’ expectations for the quarter ended March 31 as the LNG importer reported an 18.1 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 614.25 crore.

Akshay Kumar Singh, MD and CEO of Petronet LNG, said the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine dented LNG imports due to high international prices.

City gas distribution companies

City Gas Distributors including Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat Gas also reported a drop in profits due to high input costs.

Securities firm Prabhudas Lilladher said: “IGL’s Q4FY23 volumes rose 6.6% YoY at 8.3mscm (PLe 8.4), as high CNG prices impacted volumes (CNG prices up 44%YoY to Rs78.3/kg). For Q4FY23, CNG & PNG volumes were at 6.1mscmd (+8.1% YoY) and 2.1mmscmd (+2.5%YoY). Q4 industrial PNG demand was flat YoY at 1mmscmd, due to low priced competing fuels.”

In Q4, Gujarat Gas also reported a decline of 16 percent in net profit, compared to the corresponding period last year. However, the company beat street expectations with a sharp increase in overall volumes.

Outlook

With the softening in LNG prices, performance of gas players is expected to improve in the current financial year (FY24).

JM Financial maintained a buy rating on GAIL with the approval of an integrated tariff hike for GAIL and expected growth in its gas transmission business.

“We expect gas transmission EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) to return to normalcy from 1QFY24 particularly with higher integrated tariff being applicable from 1st Apr’23; further, petchem EBITDA should also recover with the plant operating at full utilisation,” JM Financial said in a report.

For CGD companies as well, FY24 is expected to be better than the previous year on account of approval of the Kirit Parikh committee recommendations.

Prabhudas Lilladher said in report post IGL’s results, “After sharp increase in gas cost to Rs37.6 (up 73% YoY), prices will come down going forward following 1) implementation of Kirit Parikh committee recommendation to USD6.5/mmbtu and 2) correction in international gas prices to USD12/mmbtu.”