Last Updated : Sep 09, 2018 02:34 PM IST

Indian flyers accounted for 4.7% of overall travellers in 2017 at 16.1 crore

The report said that more than 400 crore people flew on scheduled services in 2017, on domestic and international routes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a report that Indians were the third largest flyers by nationality in 2017. The World Air Transport Statistics (WATS) report ranked passenger traffic by nationality for international and domestic travel. It has taken into account the flyers’ citizenship vis-à-vis the country of residence.

The report said that more than 400 crore people flew on scheduled services in 2017, on domestic and international routes. The most travellers were from the US at 63.2 crore. Residents from China followed in second place with 55.5 crore travellers. Indians made for 4.7 percent of overall passengers at 16.1 crore, followed by the UK and Germany.

According to the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) data from two years ago, India was at number four in the number of travellers, domestic and international combined.

In 2016, the figures for travelers by CAPA were as follows:

US: 81.5 crore
China: 49 crore
Japan: 14.1 crore
India, UK: 13.1 crore

Indonesia: 11.6 crore

India overt Japan to become the third air travel market in the world. US and China lead the market by a massive margin.
