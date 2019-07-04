App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian firms supplying US tech to Huawei may face US sanctions: Report

The government has not yet taken a call on whether to ban the Chinese telecom equipment maker, said telecoms and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Parliament on Wednesday, the paper reported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian companies supplying US-made technology components to Chinese telecom firm Huawei Technologies may face penalties under US regulations, the Economic Times reported.

Huawei, which is also the global leader in telecoms networking equipment, is embroiled in a long-running row with the United States over the security of its systems and devices.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 09:30 am

