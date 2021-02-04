Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers expresses concerns over Budget 2021 proposals

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) on February 4 expressed concerns over the announcements made in Union Budget 2021-22.

IFAT sought clarity over the proposal to extend social security benefits to gig workers announced in the Budget.

"Although the Finance Minister in the Budget speech has informed about the large-scale investment to provide Social Security for gig and platform workers, there remains a lot of confusion and absence of clarity on when the Welfare Board shall be established for gig and platform workers, what shall be the contribution of the “Aggregators” to this fund, and what schemes and programmes will be available to the workers? ", IFAT said in a statement.

It was intimated in the Union Budget 2021 that an additional agriculture infrastructure and development cess of Rs 2 and Rs 4 will be levied on petrol and diesel, respectively. The commercial vehicles which comply with the Euro II and BS-IV norms and plying on the roads will be impacted severely by this decision and increase manifold the hardships of app-based transport and delivery workers, who have still not recovered from the impact of lockdowns in 2020, it added.

IFAT and its affiliates further proposed that the fuel prices should be brought under the ambit of GST and additional cost on the fuel e.g. cess for road and infrastructure fund and special taxes and excise duty should be waived off.

IFAT also demanded that the government should provide incentives and subsidies for compliance with the Voluntary Scrapping Policy announced in the Budget.

It said, "We as IFAT, welcome and support the Govt. Policy of voluntary scrapping of 15 years old commercial vehicles. Transport workers are committed to preservation of the environment and curbing of pollution. But to off-set the financial setback for the owner-driver transport workers, the Govt. should provide significant incentives, loans, and subsidies for purchase of new e-vehicles for commercial purposes. This will ensure a smooth and just transition towards future safe and environmentally friendly road transport system."