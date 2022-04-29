Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Bajaj Capital, Fratella Wines, Tally Solutions bag major honours

Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | The awards ceremony shall shine the spotlight on leading family businesses and laud their excellence across 14 categories. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.
The inaugural edition of the Moneycontrol PRO Indian Family Business Awards, an initiative by Moneycontrol PRO and Waterfield Advisors, is being held today, April 29, in Mumbai. The awards ceremony, which will assemble a power-packed list of the who’s who of policymaking and industry, will celebrate the indefatigable spirit of enterprises spanning a raft of sectors that are playing a vital role in taking India closer to its goal of becoming a 5 trillion economy.
The event is aimed at recognising the role of leading family businesses of India in nation building and wealth creation. The spotlight is on leading family business who will be lauded for their excellence across 14 categories
The ceremony shall shine the spotlight on leading family businesses and laud their excellence across 14 categories in the art of building and managing a successful, sustainable, and well-governed family-owned enterprise.
The winners of the Indian Family Business Awards were finalised by an eminent jury comprising Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors; Sonu Bhasin, Founder of FAB- Families and Business; Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat; Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Funds Limited and Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder, Info Edge.
The members of the jury parsed through hundreds of nominations and narrowed down on the winners after a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis.
The categories for the awards include Best Family Business; Best Governance; Most Innovative, Disruptive and Transformational Family Business; Best Family Business led by a Woman; and finally, for Best COVID response.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Inox Air wins award for best COVID response in mega category
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |Tenon Facility Management India wins award for best governance in mega category, which included nominees with annual revenues ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Tally Solutions wins award for best family business in super category
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Fratella Wines wins award for best business led by woman in super category
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |Bajaj Capital wins award for most innovative, disruptive and transformational business in 'super' category -- which included nominees with annual revenue of more than Rs 50,000 crore.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |Bajaj Capital wins award for most innovative, disruptive and transformational business in 'super' category -- which included nominees with annual revenue of more than Rs 50,000 crore.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |"There is a culture of family businesses in Jammu & Kashmir as well. Family businesses have played a key role in handicrafts, pashmina, carpet and horticulture industries," Manoj Sinha said, adding that the administration had provided relief to all businessess in the region during the COVID-19 period.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |"I am appealing all leading family businesses to come and invest in Jammu & Kashmir. I assure that the best facilities among all states and Union territories will be provided to you in J&K," Sinha said, adding that the overall business environment has received an impetus in the Union territory, withcollections under GST, excise, sales tax and stamp duty going up.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |"Today, the state has investment proposals worth Rs 52,000 crore," Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said, adding that the Union territory is witnessing an economic turnaround since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the growth plans, the focus continues to remain on improving the the region's economy, he added.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |"IMF’s GDP projection pegs India at highest for 2022. This shows rapid growth can only happen due to swift economic reforms," J&K LG Manoj Sinha said, adding that the credit should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting the process of economic growth.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Family businesses today contribute up to 80% to India’s GDP: Manoj Sinha
"Family businesses today contribute up to 80 percent to India's GDP," Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, who is the chief guest at Moneycontrol PRO's Indian Family Business Awards 2021 event, said during his keynote address. Family businesses provide utility to customers, generate jobs, fund startups and have a "key role to play in achieving the (USD) 5 trillion economy", he added.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Family business have contributed in nation-building, are bedrock of jobs and growth: Manoj Sinha
Family business have "contributed in nation-building" and are "bedrock of jobs and growth",Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Jammu & Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha begins keynote address
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |
The awards ceremony is expected to start shortly. Family businesses across 14 categories will be honoured for the art of building and managing a successful, sustainable, and well-governed family-owned enterprise.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |"LIC IPO extremely important for India, coming in the backdrop of tough markets.Good IPO will stand in good stead for the Capital market," Axis Capital's Salil Pitale said.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |Family businesses in India open to bringing in strategic investors,Axis Capital's SalilPitale said, adding that theTradition of family run businesses getting accentuated in India.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |Family businesses underwent a transformation post 1991: Sonu Bhasin
Family business have underwent a transformation post 1991, said Sonu Bhasin, Founder of Families and Business (FAB). With millenials joining in, the businesses witnessed an expansion and diversification. "New geographies were explored following 1991, and after the the internet boom, new channels were also used for the diversification," she added.
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |
Talking about the Indian Family Business Awards, Binoy Prabhakar, Executive Editor, Moneycontrol said, “Moneycontrol has long been covering family businesses, a subject of huge interest for our audience because of their deep-rooted ties to communities and enduring ability to beat the odds to stay relevant. So we are delighted to partner with Waterfield Advisors for the first edition of The Family Business Awards because we see this as a great opportunity to get a ringside view of these amazing businesses.”
Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |
The awards ceremony is expected to begin shortly, at 7 pm. The event will shine the spotlight on leading family businesses and laud their excellence across 14 categories in the art of building and managing a successful, sustainable, and well-governed family-owned enterprise.