Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Bajaj Capital, Fratella Wines, Tally Solutions bag major honours

The inaugural edition of the Moneycontrol PRO Indian Family Business Awards, an initiative by Moneycontrol PRO and Waterfield Advisors, is being held today, April 29, in Mumbai. The awards ceremony, which will assemble a power-packed list of the who’s who of policymaking and industry, will celebrate the indefatigable spirit of enterprises spanning a raft of sectors that are playing a vital role

in taking India closer to its goal of becoming a 5 trillion economy.

The ceremony shall shine the spotlight on leading family businesses and laud their excellence across 14 categories in the art of building and managing a successful, sustainable, and well-governed family-owned enterprise.

The winners of the Indian Family Business Awards were finalised by an eminent jury comprising Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors; Sonu Bhasin, Founder of FAB- Families and Business; Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat; Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Funds Limited and Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder, Info Edge.

The members of the jury parsed through hundreds of nominations and narrowed down on the winners after a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The categories for the awards include Best Family Business; Best Governance; Most Innovative, Disruptive and Transformational Family Business; Best Family Business led by a Woman; and finally, for Best COVID response.