English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    April 29, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

    Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Bajaj Capital, Fratella Wines, Tally Solutions bag major honours

    Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | The awards ceremony shall shine the spotlight on leading family businesses and laud their excellence across 14 categories. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.

    The inaugural edition of the Moneycontrol PRO Indian Family Business Awards, an initiative by Moneycontrol PRO and Waterfield Advisors, is being held today, April 29, in Mumbai. The awards ceremony, which will assemble a power-packed list of the who’s who of policymaking and industry, will celebrate the indefatigable spirit of enterprises spanning a raft of sectors that are playing a vital role

    in taking India closer to its goal of becoming a 5 trillion economy.

    The event is aimed at recognising the role of leading family businesses of India in nation building and wealth creation. The spotlight is on leading family business who will be lauded for their excellence across 14 categories

    The ceremony shall shine the spotlight on leading family businesses and laud their excellence across 14 categories in the art of building and managing a successful, sustainable, and well-governed family-owned enterprise.

    The winners of the Indian Family Business Awards were finalised by an eminent jury comprising Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors; Sonu Bhasin, Founder of FAB- Families and Business; Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat; Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Funds Limited and Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder, Info Edge.

    The members of the jury parsed through hundreds of nominations and narrowed down on the winners after a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis.

    The categories for the awards include Best Family Business; Best Governance; Most Innovative, Disruptive and Transformational Family Business; Best Family Business led by a Woman; and finally, for Best COVID response.
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST

      Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Inox Air wins award for best COVID response in mega category

      Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Inox Air wins award for best COVID response in mega category
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

      Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Tenon Facility Management India wins award for best governance in mega category, which included nominees with annual revenues ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

      Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Tenon Facility Management India wins award for best governance in mega category, which included nominees with annual revenues ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST

       Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Tally Solutions wins award for best family business in super category

        Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Tally Solutions wins award for best family business in super category
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST

      Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Fratella Wines wins award for best business led by woman in super category

      Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Fratella Wines wins award for best business led by woman in super category
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
    • April 29, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

       Indian Family Business Awards LIVE | Bajaj Capital wins award for most innovative, disruptive and transformational business in 'super' category -- which included nominees with annual revenue of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

       Indian Family Business Awards LIVE |  Bajaj Capital wins award for most innovative, disruptive and transformational business in 'super' category -- which included nominees with annual revenue of more than Rs 50,000 crore.
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.