Indian Family Business Awards 2021: Endurance Technologies wins most innovative, disruptive and transformational award

Endurance Technologies was selected as the most innovative, disruptive and transformational company at Moneycontrol Pro’s Indian Family Business Awards 2021, held in Mumbai.
The company won the award on April 29 in the 'giga' category, which features companies with annual revenues of more than Rs 5,000 crore.
The Aurangabad-based auto component manufacturer has over the past two decades worked with major global automobile companies, including Honda Motorcycles, Daimler, BMW, Fiat, Porsche and Audi, to develop new products and technologies for the industry both in India and worldwide.
In 2019, the company was awarded the new product development award by Honda Motorcycles.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
The largest aluminum die-casting company in India currently operates 27 manufacturing facilities: 18 in India and 9 in Europe. It employs 3,800 people.
The company was founded by Anurang Jain with two aluminum die-casting machines in 1985. Since then, it has set up 27 manufacturing facilities, strategically located near automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Between 2016-17 and 2020-21, Endurance Technologies reported a 4 percent compound annual growth rate for its topline and a 12 percent CAGR for its bottomline.
In 2018-19, the company had reported a bottomline of Rs 733.45 crore on revenues of Rs 7,510.23 crore. In 2020-21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its bottomline fell to Rs 647.03 crore on revenues of Rs 6,547.78 crore.