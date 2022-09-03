Indian engineering exports fall 14.59% at $8.25 billion in August

India has suffered a fall of 14.59% in its engineering goods exports at $8.25 billion in August this year owing to several global factors that included a decline in demand from China and recessionary trends in major economies in the West.

India reported engineering goods exports of $9.66 billion in August last year.

The Chairman of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) of India, Mahesh Desai, attributed slackened pace of export growth in August this year partially to export duty on certain steel products including stainless steel products.

He also viewed that the uncertainty remains due to looming recession in major economies in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Indian MSMEs would be hit more as they were grappling with back-to-back challenges such as the Covid crisis and subsequent spike in raw material prices.

Announcing the preliminary trade data for August this year, the EEPC India Chairman Desai said the Indian engineering exporters would be impacted in the coming months depending on the extent of recession in major global economies.

Desai partly attributed the lower-than-expected GDP growth in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal to external shocks. He urged the government to take further measures such as removing duty on steel products to boost engineering exports.