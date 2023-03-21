 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian employees to receive a hike of over 10% in 2023: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Some of the most promising emerging sectors for jobs in India in 2023 include renewable energy, e-commerce, digital services, healthcare, telecommunications, educational services, retail and logistics, and financial technology.

The average salaries in India are expected to increase by 10.2 percent in 2023, which is slightly lower than the actual increase of 10.4 percent in FY'22 but still in double digits, according to a report. The projected salary increases for 2023 are lower than the actual increases for 2022 across all job levels, except for blue-collar workers, who are expected to receive a slightly larger decrease in compensation in 2023.

The top three sectors with the highest forecasted salary increases are related to technology. E-commerce is expected to have the highest salary growth at 12.5 percent, followed by professional services at 11.9 percent and information technology at 10.8 percent, as per a survey titled "Future of Pay" by EY.

The average variable payout as a percentage of total compensation was 15.6 percent in 2022 in comparison to 14 percent in 2021. Financial institutions had the highest overall variable pay-out percentage of 25.5 percent, indicating a higher emphasis on performance-based incentives. Whereas the telecommunications industry had an overall variable pay-out percentage of 13.7 percent, relatively lower compared to other sectors.

AI, ML and Cloud computing skills in high demand