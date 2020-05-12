App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian electric gear makers demand ban on Chinese companies: Report

The gear making industry has been critical of the government signing contracts with Chinese companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian electrical gear makers have reportedly demanded the government to put a ban on Chinese firms from critical power equipment contracts citing security reasons. This comes a week after a similar order was issued in the United States.

The gear making industry has been critical of the government signing contracts with Chinese companies. These include smart meters, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, transmission and distribution components, etc. 

The US invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergency Act to issue the order. Similar options are available in India and thus, the local body is seeking a ban on Chinese firms citing cybersecurity reasons, says a report by The Economic Times.

Close

Sunil Misra, director-general of the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) said the electrical grid is the most critical component of national security and any lapse can bring the nation to grinding halt. “We don’t give away defence contracts to China. Electric grid is even more critical in nature than defence contracts. India can bar Chinese firms from critical components on reciprocity basis or security reasons. Right now sentiments are also against China,” he added. 

related news

Recently, the Tamil Nadu received criticism for recognising two equipment labs in China, the report stated.

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:41 am

tags #Business #China #India

