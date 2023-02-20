 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian edtech sector still attractive for investors, GSV Ventures say

Reuters
Feb 20, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

GSV Ventures managing partner Quazzo said the downturn has also resulted in a shakeout, enabling successful companies to expand market share while others exited.

India is still one of the world's most exciting markets for education technology investors, says venture capital firm GSV Ventures, sounding an upbeat tone for a sector still reeling from massive layoffs and a funding crunch.

U.S.-based GSV invests only in edtech startups around the world and manages about $500 million in assets. In India, its two most prominent investments are in test preparation firm PhysicsWallah and LEAD, which provides digital infrastructure to schools. Both companies are valued at more than a billion dollars.

"It is way too early to be negative. India is still the most exciting market for me along with the U.S. These are very early days for the Indian edtech market," Deborah Quazzo, managing partner at GSV, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Emeritus-GSV Leaders Summit in New Delhi on Monday.

Edtech startups in India have laid off thousands of employees in the past year and have been unable to raise funding as a slowdown gripped the market.