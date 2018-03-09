App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian economy will continue to have V-shaped recovery: Finmin

The third quarter growth of 7.2 percent was highest in five quarters. The previous high was recorded at 7.5 percent in the July-September quarter of 2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 7.2 percent expansion in the economy during October-December quarter has put the country in one of the highest growth bracket in the world and recovery will continue to be sharp going ahead, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said today.

The third quarter growth of 7.2 percent was highest in five quarters. The previous high was recorded at 7.5 percent in the July-September quarter of 2016-17.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the GDP grew at 5.7 percent, while the second quarter growth stood at 6.5 percent.

"We have said this earlier that the first quarter (of FY18) was where we bottomed out, and we would see a very strong V-shaped recovery. The growth in the second and third quarter brings evidence to that," Garg told reporters on the sidelines of an IVCA event here.

related news

"The third quarter grew at 7.2 percent and it puts us in the highest growth bracket in the world. I see no reason why that V-shaped recovery should not continue henceforth. I can't talk about double digit growth at this stage, but certainly there will be very strong growth," he said.

As per the second advanced estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the economy is expected to grow at 6.6 percent in the current fiscal ending March 31, compared to 7.1 percent in 2016-17.

Yesterday, top finance ministry officials led by Garg, chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian and principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal met Fitch director, sovereign ratings, Thomas Rookmaaker and other officials. The meeting was ahead of the annual review of the country rating by Fitch.

Garg said the global rating agency had a good assessment of the country's future prospects.

"Fitch assessment about the Indian economy, reforms, and path forward seems to be extremely positive but whether it will result in a certain kind of upgrade and when, that is for the rating agency to decide," Garg said.

Fitch had last upgraded India's sovereign rating from BB+ to BBB- with stable outlook on August 1, 2006.

tags #Business #Economy #India #markets

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC