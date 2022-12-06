 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian economy well-positioned to weather global volatility spillovers: World Bank’s Auguste Tano Kouame

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

The World Bank's latest India Development Update report, released earlier in the day, said India’s economy has demonstrated resilience despite a challenging external environment

World Bank’s Country Director for India, Auguste Tano Kouame (Image: @ANI/twitter)

The World Bank’s Country Director for India, Auguste Tano Kouame, stated on December 6 that the global economic volatility transmission to India will be significantly less as compared to other countries.

Arguing that India’s economy is relatively insulated, Kouame told CNBC-TV18, "Global economic volatility will spill over to India less than other nations."

While the global slowdown may dampen India’s exports, the analyst said the country's growth continues to be strongly supported by its domestic consumption demand.

Speaking on the stagnation of female labour force participation, he agreed that the persistent problem of low women labour force participation rate in urban India needs attention.

The Union Budget 2023-24 must focus on "incentivising companies in the renewable sector", Kouame said, adding the next budget needs to prioritise the target sectors and find ways to cut overall expenditure.

