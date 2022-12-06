Indian economy well-positioned to weather global volatility spillovers: World Bank’s Auguste Tano Kouame

World Bank’s Country Director for India, Auguste Tano Kouame (Image: @ANI/twitter)

The World Bank’s Country Director for India, Auguste Tano Kouame, stated on December 6 that the global economic volatility transmission to India will be significantly less as compared to other countries.

Arguing that India’s economy is relatively insulated, Kouame told CNBC-TV18, "Global economic volatility will spill over to India less than other nations."

While the global slowdown may dampen India’s exports, the analyst said the country's growth continues to be strongly supported by its domestic consumption demand.

Speaking on the stagnation of female labour force participation, he agreed that the persistent problem of low women labour force participation rate in urban India needs attention.

The Union Budget 2023-24 must focus on "incentivising companies in the renewable sector", Kouame said, adding the next budget needs to prioritise the target sectors and find ways to cut overall expenditure.

The World Bank's latest India Development Update report released earlier in the day said India’s economy has demonstrated resilience despite a challenging external environment.

The report titled Navigating the Storm found that while the deteriorating external environment will weigh on India’s growth prospects, the economy is relatively well positioned to weather global spillovers compared to most other emerging markets.

The World Bank, while revising India's growth forecast to 6.9 percent for fiscal 2022-23 from an earlier estimate of 6.5 percent, said the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

World Bank Senior Economist Dhruv Sharma, speaking on the Indian economic growth rate, said the country grew at a healthy pace over the last quarter, and attributed this to a lot of strength in the construction sector.

Commenting on the government’s performance-linked incentives schemes, launched with the aim of incentivising manufacturing, Sharma said he is 'not concerned about a slow pick-up in such schemes, adding "momentum will be seen in coming months" resulting in "a positive impact' on manufacturing".

Asserting that inflation will fall within the upper tolerance band by the first half of next fiscal, the economist said he expects the inflation rate to fall to 5.1 percent.