App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian economy set to touch $5 tillion by 2025: President Kovind

Emphasising that adherence to fair taxation system is much more than merely providing revenue to the government, Kovind said chartered accountants are the watchdogs of public trust.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind today said the Indian economy is set for a surge with the GDP size seen at doubling to USD 5 trillion probably by 2025. He was speaking after launching the platinum jubilee celebrations of chartered accountants' apex body ICAI.

"Indian economy is set for a surge and in the next decade, probably even by 2025, India is expected to double the size of the GDP to USD 5 trillion," Kovind said.

Emphasising that adherence to fair taxation system is much more than merely providing revenue to the government, Kovind said chartered accountants are the watchdogs of public trust.

Chartered accountants have a key role to play and are facilitators of tax payers as well as taxation system.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said the government's fight against black money is continuing and that around 2.25 lakh suspected shell companies have been identified.

These entities are being analysed and suitable action would be taken, he added.

ICAI President Naveen N D Gupta said the world congress of accountants would be held in India in 2022.

Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha also spoke at the function.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 2.80 lakh members.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 02:36 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.