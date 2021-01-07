MARKET NEWS

Indian domestic passenger traffic was 49.6% lower in November: IATA

The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 percent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 10:20 PM IST

Domestic passenger traffic growth in India was 49.6 percent lower in November last year as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.

"In India, domestic RPKs contracted by 49.6% year-on-year in November vs. 55.6% fall in October. A further improvement is expected in the near-term as more schools and businesses reopen," said a report issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Currently, Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #IATA #India
first published: Jan 7, 2021 10:22 pm

