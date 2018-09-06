Indian delegation to TIFF 2018 to promote Indian cinema in overseas market

To promote Indian cinema in the overseas market and encourage collaborations the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is sending a delegation to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The initiative is in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

TIFF, taking place in Toronto, Canada from September 8, will also have an India Pavilion providing a platform to popularise Indian cinema.

The 15-member Indian media and entertainment industry delegation to TIFF comprises of filmmakers, directors and producers, distributors, studios, etc.

“The objective behind the participation is to promote Indian films across linguistic cultural and regional diversity so as to forge an increasing number of international partnerships in the realms of distribution, production, filming in India, script development and technology, thereby accelerating the growth of film sector in India,” said an official statement released by CII.

“The Indian delegation, through various interactions, will promote ease of shooting films in India through Film Facilitation Office (FFO) that facilitates single window clearance for film-makers and provides the platform for ‘film tourism’ in India. The delegation will showcase India as a post-production hub, promote collaborations for films with international production houses and encourage Indian Panorama Films for sales and syndication,” the statement also said.

The market potential for Indian content in Toronto is huge because of the strong presence of the Indian diaspora and great interest in Indian Cinema in Canada. India-Canada is in a co-production treaty and the delegation will explore opportunities to work on co-producing films with Canada.

Indian films to be filmed at TIFF include Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Nandita Das’s Manto, Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and others.