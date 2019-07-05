Indian debt market cheers as government turns to overseas bonds

Indian debt markets took a breather as the government indicated that it would start accessing external markets for fund raising this fiscal. This will ensure more room for private borrowers that are usually crowded out by government borrowings each year.

"India’s sovereign external debt to GDP is among the lowest globally at less than 5 percent. The government would start raising a part of its gross borrowing programme in external markets in external currencies. This will also have beneficial impact on demand situation for the government securities in domestic market," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on July 5.

Reacting to this announcement, the 10-year benchmark government bond closed at Rs 103.93, its highest since issuance yielding 6.695 percent, its lowest since October 3, 2017.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist – HDFC Bank, said that the move would take a lot of supply side concerns off the table. "The fact that the government will now be seeking external funds for sovereign needs reflects a fundamental shift in the budgeting process and in the budgeting philosophy in our view," he said.

The move is unlikely to impact the government's cost of borrowing in a big way since global interest rates are trending low as a result of benign outlook given by major central banks around the world.

The government plans to raise 10-15 percent of the gross borrowing from international markets, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told CNBC-TV18.

"From the market’s perspective, the government has announced a policy decision to do sovereign borrowings in the dollar market. This should reduce the supply of bonds in the domestic market and is positive from a bond market perspective," said Ashwani Bhatia, MD & CEO, SBI Mutual Fund.

The government's gross borrowing and revised fiscal deficit targets also added to relief in debt markets, paving the way for lower yields going forward.

"Fiscal deficit and gross borrowings are in line with pre-budget expectations," said RK Gurumurthy, Head of Treasury – Lakshmi Vilas Bank. "However, most of today's reactions could reverse as timing is key. Bond yields were expected to test 6.50 percent and today's low was close to that. Bias remains for softer yields this quarter," he added.

In the Union Budget 2019-20 announced on July 5, the government said its gross and net market borrowings had been pegged at Rs 7.1 lakh crore and Rs 4.23 lakh crore respectively. This is higher by 24.3 percent as compared to the borrowings in the previous financial year.

The government will also carry out bond buyback and switch of Rs 50,000 crore each in 2019-20. "Continued strong demand from banking sector and more so from insurance sector combined with a strong Primary Dealers' network implies that the government borrowings programme for 2019-20 would be completed comfortably without exerting any pressure on availability of financial resources for the private sector," the budget document stated.