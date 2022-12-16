 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian dealers offer steeper discounts to lure price-wary buyers

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

Gold discounts in India were at their highest in a month, with dealers offering a discount of up to $25 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, up from the last week's discount of $20.

Representative image

Indian gold dealers offered bigger discounts to attract consumers who delayed purchases due to a spike in prices this week, while China's reopening plans have kept premiums firm in the world's top bullion buyer.

Gold discounts in India were at their highest in a month, with dealers offering a discount of up to $25 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, up from the last week's discount of $20.

The sudden spike in prices has surprised consumers, who were delaying purchases, said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

"Buyers are waiting for a correction."

Local gold prices jumped to their highest since March earlier this week.

The price rise has been spoiling wedding season demand and forcing many potential consumers to postpone purchases, a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank said.