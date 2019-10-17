App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Indian corporates in liquidity preservation mode, says Credit Suisse

“Indian debt levels are high, they are uncomfortable. The result of the stimulus programme has been that Indian bond yields have gone up a bit but if Indian growth does recover then the country will probably get the inflows of funds to finance that,” he observed.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Corporate tax rate cut is clearly a positive for India which would move the country up the ladder in terms of attractiveness for foreign direct investment, says Ray Farris, Chief Investment Officer, South Asia, of Credit Suisse.

The measure on a one-off basis would boost Indian corporate profits by around 7 percent, he added.

“Indian debt levels are high, they are uncomfortable. The result of the stimulus programme has been that Indian bond yields have gone up a bit but if Indian growth does recover then the country will probably get the inflows of funds to finance that,” he observed.

Close

“I think the key problem in India is this squeeze on credit in the banking system, initially from bad debt problems in state banks and now with the non-banking financial institutions.

related news

Corporates right now are just focused on reducing debt and preserving liquidity. So it may take a good two-three quarters of a year before this corporate tax cut begins to affect growth in investment because corporates are still very conservative – they are in a sort of liquidity preservation mode,” he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Business #Credit Suisse #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.