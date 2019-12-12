Indian corporate entities concerned about negative impact of climate change on economy: Report

Business-decision makers in India are concerned with the impact of climate change over their operations, according to a recent study conducted by IBM with Morning Consult.

The findings revealed that 72 percent Indians believe that local economy has been disrupted by severe weather events in the past year.

"As weather conditions become increasingly more severe across the globe, it is crucial that businesses across India have access to timely and accurate weather data to be prepared," said Cameron Clayton, General Manager, IBM Watson Media and Weather.

IBM launched a new high resolution weather prediction system, IBM GRAF, which provides hourly updates on the weather along with forecasts down to 3 kilometers.

The system can predict conditions upto 12 hours in advance by processing 12 trillion pieces of data everyday. IBM claims the predictions are 75-78 percent accurate.

IBM GRAF plans to increase its presence in India, Africa and Southeast Asia, focusing on aviation and agriculture.

According to a pilot study, use of IBM GRAF has reduced turbulence by 50 percent which has led to cost saving in fuel loads.

The weather forecast system is conducting pilot studies with the Karnataka government on price prediction. IBM is also working with the Central government on pilot project in Namdev, Rajkot and Bhopal, mainly centered around rain prediction.